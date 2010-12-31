LLOYD JUST VISITED THE TRADING FLOOR!

In a final thanks and congratulations for another stellar year at his bank, Lloyd Blankfein has ventured onto his trading floor one last time in 2010.



He’s by himself we hear, and he’s gone casual couture – no suit today.

He’s promenading around in delightful blue sweater.

We know he has a thing for the trading floor, having spent his formative years at the bank in the trading division, but we’re still impressed that the day before New Year’s, he’s down at 200 West Street too, like the rest of his cavalry.

