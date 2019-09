Our Julie Zeveloff caught Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein lunching with Bill Clinton at the Boca Raton Resort And Country Club.



Anyone know who the girl in sunglasses is, or perhaps the guy in the purple shirt?

Any guesses what they were talking about?

Photo: Julie Zeveloff, Business Insider

