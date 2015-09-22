Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has 'highly curable' lymphoma

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein announced Tuesday that he has treatable lymphoma.

In a statement on Goldman Sachs’ website, Blankfein said his form of lymphoma is “highly curable” and that his doctors expect he will be cured.

He said he will be undergoing chemotherapy over the next few months and will continue to lead the firm during that time.

Last summer, another bank CEO, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Dimon underwent treatment, and by December of last year, his doctor found him cancer-free.

Lymphoma, or cancer of the lymph nodes, is a type of blood cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is part of the circulatory system and the immune system.

Here’s the full statement from Goldman Sachs:

To my colleagues, our clients and our shareholders, Late this summer after several weeks of not feeling well, I underwent a series of tests, which culminated in a biopsy last week. After the biopsy, I was told by my doctors that I have lymphoma. Fortunately, my form of lymphoma is highly curable and my doctors’ and my own expectation is that I will be cured. My treatment plan will include chemotherapy over the next several months in New York. My doctors have advised me that during the treatment, I will be able to work substantially as normal, leading the firm. I will, however, reduce some of my previously planned travel during the treatment period. I have discussed this approach with our Board of Directors and they are supportive. There are many people who are dealing with cancer every day. I draw on their experiences as I begin my own. I have a lot of energy and I’m anxious to begin the treatment. I appreciate your support and good wishes. Lloyd

NOW WATCH: The 10 trickiest Goldman Sachs interview questions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.