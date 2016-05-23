Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has finally sold his $13 million Hamptons home -- take a look inside

Sotheby’s International Realty A backyard pool is just one of the home’s many amenities.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein finally sold his Sagaponack, New York, estate, according to the Wall Street Journal.

First listed all the way back in 2007 for $14 million, the mansion has undergone a series of listings and price changes, the highest of which was $17 million in the summer of 2015.

The most recent listing was for $13 million, though it’s not clear what the final selling price was.

In 2012, the CEO bought another house in Bridgehampton worth $32.5 million, which is reportedly the reason he elected to let go of this one.

Blankfein bought the property in 1995 and commissioned architect Larry Randolf and builders Men at Work to complete the mansion in 2001. The property has seven bedrooms, five full baths, a heated pool, and tennis courts, according to the listing.

Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group handled the listing as of the sale.

Lucinda Shen contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Welcome to Lloyd Blankfein's summer home in Sagaponack, New York. Architects capped off the romantic estate with a barn-style roof. Sotheby's International Realty The front doors open into a simple foyer. Light streams in from floor-to-ceiling windows on nearly every wall. Sotheby's International Realty Take a seat in the summery, beige-and-cream-coloured living room. Sotheby's International Realty Get a drink in the gorgeous cherry-wood kitchen. Check out the archway wine rack. Sotheby's International Realty Bring a party of guests to the family room for a movie or game. Sotheby's International Realty Or have a private chat with just one or two people in the intimate study. Dark wood furniture and hidden shelving surround the room. Sotheby's International Realty Take a seat at the dining room table. Rustic furnishings with hints of the medieval give the room character. Sotheby's International Realty The screened dining room gives a full view of the gardens without the hassle of bugs. Sotheby's International Realty Have a snooze or lounge by the balcony of the provincial-style master suite with its own fireplace. Sotheby's International Realty And check out its accompanying bathroom with shower and bath. With five full baths and three half-baths, you'll never fight for bathroom privileges in this mansion. Sotheby's International Realty The building features seven bedrooms in total. Sotheby's International Realty Take a seat on the back porch for a change of pace. There's a BBQ and fire pit. Sotheby's International Realty If you're feeling a bit more active, take a walk through the backyard. Sotheby's International Realty And afterward, swim in this heated pool and spa, complete with columns and a set of French doors. Sotheby's International Realty Wander through the manicured grounds. Take a deep breath and enjoy the open horizon, or play some tennis at the Har-Tru court. Sotheby's International Realty

