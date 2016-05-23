Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has finally sold his $13 million Hamptons home -- take a look inside

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein finally sold his Sagaponack, New York, estate, according to the Wall Street Journal.
First listed all the way back in 2007 for $14 million, the mansion has undergone a series of listings and price changes, the highest of which was $17 million in the summer of 2015.
The most recent listing was for $13 million, though it’s not clear what the final selling price was.
In 2012, the CEO bought another house in Bridgehampton worth $32.5 million, which is reportedly the reason he elected to let go of this one.
Blankfein bought the property in 1995 and commissioned architect Larry Randolf and builders Men at Work to complete the mansion in 2001. The property has seven bedrooms, five full baths, a heated pool, and tennis courts, according to the listing.
Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group handled the listing as of the sale.
Lucinda Shen contributed to an earlier version of this post.
Welcome to Lloyd Blankfein's summer home in Sagaponack, New York. Architects capped off the romantic estate with a barn-style roof.
The front doors open into a simple foyer. Light streams in from floor-to-ceiling windows on nearly every wall.
Or have a private chat with just one or two people in the intimate study. Dark wood furniture and hidden shelving surround the room.
Take a seat at the dining room table. Rustic furnishings with hints of the medieval give the room character.
And check out its accompanying bathroom with shower and bath. With five full baths and three half-baths, you'll never fight for bathroom privileges in this mansion.
