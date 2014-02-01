Lloyd Blankfein Just Got A Solid Raise

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein will earn $US23 million for 2013, the Financial Times’ Camilla Hall and Stephen Foley report.

That’s a 10% increase. From the FT:

Mr Blankfein was awarded 88,422 in restricted share units, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that are worth $US14.7m based on Goldman’s closing share price of $US165.84 on Thursday.

The restricted stock units, which typically total about 70 per cent of his bonus, mean he is expected to be paid another $US6.3m in cash. That is in addition to his $US2m salary, taking his overall package to $US23m.