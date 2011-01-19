Guess Which Wall Street CEO Got An Invite To Hu Jintao's Big Visit To The White House

Which CEO of a major Wall Street bank is going to be at The White House tomorrow for Hu Jintao’s visit?



Nope, it’s not Jamie Dimon.

According to Bloomberg’s Lizzie O’Leary, it’s none other than Mr. Vampire Squid himself, Lloyd Blankfein.

Guess he’s not THAT toxic.

Other big names that are going to be there include Steve Ballmer and Jeff Immelt.

Photo: Reuters

