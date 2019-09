Goldman CEO Blankfein will get $9 million stock bonus in 2009, no cash, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.



That Times Online story about him getting a $100 million bonus, was obviously total nonsense.

Now see what other top CEOs are getting this year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.