Lloyd Blankfein Thumbs His Nose At Obama, Will Take A $100 Million Bonus This Year

Update: Goldman Sachs says this rumour is “speculative nonsense.”



The rumour at the World Economic Forum at Davos is that Lloyd Blankfein will get $100 million this year.

“This is Lloyd thumbing his nose at Obama,” a banker at one of Goldman’s rivals told The Times.

Goldman doesn’t report the exact pay of their top executives until the end of this month, but there is good reason to believe the $100 million number is accurate.

In 2007, Blankfein got a $67.9 million bonus. In 2009, Goldman’s profits topped 2007’s by $1.8 billion.

