Is Lloyd Blankfein Going To Be Played By That Guy From Sex And The City?

Yesterday evening, Evan Handler, the guy who played Charlotte’s husband on Sex and the City tweeted that he’s going to play Lloyd Blankfein in the upcoming movie, Too Big To Fail.



Almost everyone else in the movie has been cast, but we’re still eagerly awaiting to hear who will play Lloyd Blankfein and Jamie Dimon.

We assume everyone else is too. So obviously when we saw this tweet:

We thought it was a joke. But upon reconsideration, we think it definitely might be. Here’s why:

HBO obviously likes Handler because they cast him before – in Sex and the City.

Handler’s look like Blankfein. And he’s Jewish and balding and short.

Handler almost never tweets. He averages 1-3 tweets/month.

He never tweets jokes. Especially not news-relevant jokes that are only funny to people who know who Lloyd Blankfein is. Check for yourself.

Andrew Ross Sorkin said that Wallace Shawn wasn’t cast because he looks too old. Handler looks younger.

He can do “the Blankfein.” See below.

So this could be a joke. Or Evan Handler could be the perfect Lloyd Blankfein.

