Lloyd Blankfein Drops From #1 To Rock Bottom On Vanity Fair's Mogul List

Last year, Goldman’s Blankfein was #1 on Vanity Fair’s “Top 100” mogul list.
This year, he’s rock bottom at #100 (#1 is Mark Zuckerburg).
Other people who beat Blankfein this year:
Warren Buffett (the top financier on the list at #11)
BlackRock’s Larry Fink (#15)
JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon (#30)
PIMCO’s Bill Gross (#69)
Appaloosa’s David Tepper (Because of his big win in distressed investments, he’s #76)
Sequoia Capital’s Michael Moritz (#82)
Blankfein apparently made the list because he dodged a bullet and settled the SEC case for a paltry $550 million.
Hey, at least he’s still on it! He’s one of only six Wall Streeters.
