Chris Christie May Have Mistaken A Bald Goldman Employee For Lloyd Blankfein

Reuters/ Joshua RobertsReuters’s Laura Tara LaCapra reports that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visited Goldman Sachs’ 200 West Street headquarters yesterday for a conference.



It seems like the Republican governor may have mistaken a bald Goldman employee for the bank’s CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

From Reuters: (emphasis ours)

Christie, who filed papers last year to run for re-election in 2014, recently announced that he had gastric bypass surgery to deal with his weight problem and he was looking in good spirits on Wednesday. He had a thick security detail and shook hands with a guy who, from behind, looked like Lloyd Blankfein but turned out not to be. He buttoned his jacket and waved to onlookers on his way into 200 West Street.

Good for that guy, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.