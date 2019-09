CNBC’s Eamon Javers got comments from Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein, who was in Washington DC today to bridge the divide between business and Washington on the Fiscal Cliff debate.



Note that in a recent Op-Ed he made similar comments he made similar points about business coming together with FDR to bridge strains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.