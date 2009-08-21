Lloyd Blankfein Calls Matt Taibbi's Goldman Article "Gonzo" Writing

We knew Goldman Sachs was frustrated by Matt Taibbi’s much discussed take-down of the bank in Rolling Stone this summer. Goldman personally told us the piece was a “witches’ brew of conspiracy theories” and a well-connected source tipped TBI that Goldman discussed suing the journalist (they didn’t, of course).



But now, we hear from CEO Lloyd Blankfein himself. And as expected, he’s not happy.

Time: “Oddly enough, the Rolling Stone article tapped into something,” he says in an interview. “I saw it as gonzo, over-the-top writing that some people might find fun to read. I was shocked that others saw it as being supporting evidence that Goldman Sachs had burned down the Reichstag, shot the Archduke Ferdinand and fired on Fort Sumter.”

Somewhere, Matt Taibbi is smiling. There’s something validating about being dismissed by the top dog himself.

Illustration by Victor Juhasz via Rolling Stone

