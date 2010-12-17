Lloyd Blankfein Was Heard Bragging About His Expensive, Fine Art Collection

Who knew? Lloyd Blankfein is an art connoiseur.



Or, at least he pretends to be.

According to CNBC, eavesdroppers heard the Goldman Sachs CEO boasting about the stellar art collection that his shiny new downtown headquarters exhibits on its walls.

From CNBC,

Lloyd was overheard bragging to one extremely powerful hedge fund manager and renowned contemporary art collector (Richard Prince, Cindy Sherman, Andy Warhol among his acquisitions) to the penny what the canvas costs.

“Guess how much?” “Three?” “No.” “Four?” “No.” Blankfein flashes five fingers, says “Five….Five!” and breaks into a big wide grin.

The painting he was talking about hangs in the lobby of 200 West St and is by Julie Mehetu, an Ethiopian-born New York artist.

We’re not sure if CNBC got the bragging this right; there’s a small chance he may have been grinning because it was such a steal.

As any art fan knows, and certainly that hedge fund manager – whether it be Steve Cohen or David Ganek or some other well known hedgie art collector– five million dollars could be called, by many serious art collectors, a bargain.

Obviously, not always – five million dollars is huge, don’t get us wrong. But considering his company, it might have seemed like pennies.

Steve Cohen (who LB may very well have been talking to, considering the previously listed artists in the CNCB story) lately purchased a Warhol for more than $34 million, and he’s dropped over $100 million before on a Jasper Johns piece; $52 million on a Jackson Pollock; a Willem de Kooning for about $137 million; and another Warhol for $80 mill.

Knowing this, LB might have been bragging about a bargain.

For more details, go to CNBC > (via ArtInfo)

