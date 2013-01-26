Lloyd Blankfein Is Rocking A Beard Right Now

Julia La Roche

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was rocking some facial hair this morning on CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

It turns out Blankfein had a beard before he was the CEO of Goldman Sachs.  He told CNBC that he grows them when he’s on vacation and this is a way to prolong his vacation. 

Check it out: 

blankfein beard

Photo: CNBC screenshot

