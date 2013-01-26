Lloyd Blankfein Is Rocking A Beard Right Now

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was rocking some facial hair this morning on CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.



It turns out Blankfein had a beard before he was the CEO of Goldman Sachs. He told CNBC that he grows them when he’s on vacation and this is a way to prolong his vacation.

Check it out:

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Photo: CNBC screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.