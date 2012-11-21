What Lloyd Blankfein Looks Like At His Desk

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein sat down with CBS Evening News’ Scott Pelley to talk about avoiding the so-called “fiscal cliff.”



He’s been calling for leaders in Washington to work together toward resolving the fiscal cliff issue for quite some time now.

One thing that caught our attention during the segment was that CBS shot some b-roll (extra footage) of Blankfein using the phone at his desk. He didn’t appear to actually be talking to anyone on the other line.

Anyway, we’ve always been curious about what Blankfein’s corner office at 200 West Street looks like and now we have a sneak peak at the contents on his desk (several family photos, a Blackberry being charged and a small TV playing CNBC).

Photo: CBS Evening News

SEE ALSO: Lloyd Blankfein Spent His Saturday Helping Hurricane Sandy Victims >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.