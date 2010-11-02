You Can Buy A 12-inch Lloyd Blankfein Action Figure For $100

Weird

You can buy a Lloyd Blankfein action figure for $100 on ThatsMyFace.com, a website that turns pictures into 12-inch action figures.He comes in “Indiana Jones,” business suit, casual (t-shirt and jeans), or “Military.”



Or – you can just buy his head. The advantage is this:

By selecting Head only in the Oufit selection box above, you can also buy Lloyd Blankfein’s head only for $60 and fit it onto your own 12-inch figurines.

FYI, Lloyd Blankfein is one of just 14 “celebrity” dolls up for sale. Others are Barack Obama, Hugo Chavez, and 10 people we’ve never heard of before.

Someone should make a Cliff Asness one.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.