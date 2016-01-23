Here's how much Goldman Sachs' most senior execs were paid last year

<> at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on September 24, 2014 in New York City.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein made $23 million in 2015 — down $1 million from the year before.

Blankfein’s compensation included $2 million in base salary and $6.3 million in cash bonus, according to a person familiar with the matter.

He received $14.7 million in equity, according to an SEC filing.

That excludes a long-term incentive plan that will be reported later this year.

Last year, Blankfein made $24 million, excluding $7 million in long-term incentive compensation.

President and COO Gary Cohn, CFO Harvey Schwartz, and Co-CEO of Goldman Sachs International, Michael Sherwood, each received $21 million for 2015, down from $22 million from the year before.

Goldman Sachs reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday that were a beat if you exclude a big one-time legal settlement. Full-year earnings per share were down 28.9% from the year before; excluding the legal settlement, they were up 9.4%.

Blankfein officially became a billionaire in July, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

JPMorgan on Thursday announced that CEO Jamie Dimon’s 2015 total compensation was $27 million — a 35% raise from the year before. Dimon also became a billionaire in 2015.

