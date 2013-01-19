Lloyd Blankfein Took Home $13.3 Million In Stock Last Year

Julia La Roche
lloyd Blankfein

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein was awarded $13.3 million for his stock bonus for 2012, Bloomberg News Christine Harper reports citing a regulatory filing. 

That’s up 90% compared to 2011, the report said.

It’s unclear what Blankfein’s cash bonus is for 2012, but he normally gets 70% of his bonus in stock, according to the report. 

He’s also paid a $2 million cash salary. 

The investment banking giant crushed its fourth quarter earnings results that were released this week.

