Apparently, Lloyd Blankfein Gets Really Nostalgic About The Project He Grew Up In

Recently, we read New York Magazine’s must-read, can’t-put-it-down piece on New York City’s public housing projects called ‘The Land That Time And Money Forgot.’You’re probably asking yourself, how does this relate to Wall Street? We’re getting there.



As you may or may not know, Lloyd Blankfein, the CEO of Goldman Sachs, grew up in a project in East New York (Brooklyn) called the Linden Houses.

That was back in the 50s and 60s before the neighbourhood was known for being one of the most dangerous in the city. Maybe that’s why, as New York Magazine’s article uncovered, Blankfein gets pretty nostalgic for the place.

From NY Magazine:

Son of a postal clerk and a receptionist at a burglar-alarm factory, Blankfein had grown up right there, at 295 Cozine Avenue, a redbrick building more or less exactly like the other eighteen redbrick buildings at the Linden Houses. That was in the fifties and sixties, before the white people moved out of the projects and East New York became one of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods. Still, the Goldman CEO apparently retained affection for his childhood home, once sending a post to the East New York Project, a website for people nostalgic for the days of egg creams and spaldeens. It said: “Graduate of Jefferson (’71), Gershwin (’68), P.S. 306 (’65) and the Linden Projects. Currently reside in Manhattan with wife Laura and three kids. Lloyd Blankfein [email protected]”

Makes us feel kind of warm and funny inside.

