Funny: New York Times Mis-Spells Lloyd Blankfein's Name

Lloyd Blankfein partied at the billionaire real estate investor Richard LeFrak’s birthday party this weekend and something awesome happened.



Check out photo #29 at the right, from the NYTimes Style Section. You see a very happy, possibly tipsy, Lloyd Blankfein and Jon Corzine having a grand old time together.

Now look at the name the NYTimes gives for Blankfein.

“Blankenship.”

This is so much fun.

It looks like one of three things happened.

1. Blankfein was tipsy and had a little fun with the cameraman

2. Someone at the NYTimes is a big fan of Mad Men

3. It’s a boring typo

Whatever happened, Blankfein has a great happy-drunk face. And it looks like Goldman is not at all worried about the insider trading scandal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.