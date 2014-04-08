College Gymnast Keeps Scoring A Perfect 10 On This Awesome Floor Routine

Lloimincia Hall is a junior on LSU’s gymnastics team and she can’t stop scoring perfect 10s on her awesome floor routine.

Since February of 2013, Hall has scored a perfect 10 on the routine four times, including this weekend at the NCAA Regionals, according to Jezebel.

The mix of her extreme athleticism, perfect tumbling passes, and energetic style gets the crowd going, and the judges love it.

From the very beginning of her routine, Hall brings an energetic style to the floor.

But after we see her first tumbling pass, we know we’re not just getting style, we’re going to see extreme athleticism too.

And we’re also going to see moves that combine her athleticism and style.

Another perfect tumbling pass.

And a fierce ending that brings the crowd to its feet.

LSU travels to the NCAA semi-finals on April 18th where Hall will attempt to continue her perfect streak.

You should watch the whole video of the routine here:

