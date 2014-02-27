Lleyton Hewitt Is Selling His Palm Beach, Sydney Mansion To Live In The Bahamas

Property listing on Realestate.com.au

Lleyton Hewitt is selling a five-bedroom mansion on Sydney’s northern beaches to live in the Bahamas.

The Australian Financial Review reports that the Palm Beach property is expected to fetch more than $5.5 million – a fifth more than what Hewitt paid for it in 2005.

Property agent Raine & Horne is calling for expressions of interest until April 2.

Palm Beach is one of the most prestigious suburbs for holiday homes in Sydney, with a median house price of $2.16 million.

The property is listed for sale here.

