Married Former Goldman Sachs Trader Pretended He Was Single and Living In London To Dodge $1 Million In Taxes

Derivatives trader Llewellyn Connolly lives in Bond Street in Manhattan with his wife.But that’s not what the Harvard grad told New York City.



According to the Daily News (via DB), he told the city he was single and living in London so he could avoid paying high taxes here.

Connolly worked for Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs before becomeing an MD at insurance giant Swiss Re.

He plead guilty on Wednesday to two felonies that allowed him to dodge $1 million in income taxes, and has already paid $2.6 million in back taxes and penalties to avoid spending time in jail.

He was also ordered to do 300 hours of community service. His lawyer said he’ll volunteer to tutor former inmates.

What happened is that Connolly had already filed his 2005 and 2006 tax returns as a singleton living in the UK. And just after auditors concluded a challenge to those returns, he filed his 2007 return, claiming the same living situation. So of course, auditors investigated him again.

This time around, he went too far.

According to the Daily News,

Connolly gave auditors phony credit card receipts for nights spent in the Gramercy Hotel and other hotels in Manhattan… Auditors also got a bogus moving van bill suggesting he had shipped his household furnishings to Virginia, prosecutors said.

Connolly was featured in the Harvard Business School’s Alumni magazine just this month (via Gothamist), pictured in Alaska where he was snowboarding with a friend.

He earned a degree in applied physics and engineering sciences and an MBA at Harvard.

