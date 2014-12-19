Llamas Could Be The Key To Finding An HIV Vaccine

a llama. Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A combination of antibodies from llamas can destroy a wide range of circulating HIV viruses, scientists have discovered.

The four antibodies found in Llamas, some of which do not exist in other mammals, neutralised all 60 different HIV strains the researchers tested.

A HIV vaccine has so far been elusive but the results of this study published in the journal PLOS Pathogens could be the the start of effective protection.

The neutralising antibodies were found in all of the immunized llamas but only at low concentrations in the blood.

HIV expert Robin Weiss, of University College London, worked with Theo Verrips, a llama antibody expert, to research the unconventional research animal, the llama.

