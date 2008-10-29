LL Cool J Drops Off Janet Jackson Tour

Janet Jackson just recovered from a bout of migraine-associated vertigo, which forced her to cancel several concert dates. And now, she’s lost her opening act: LL Cool J.



LL and Janet were a perfect match: they both recently released disappointing albums on Universal Music Group and are leaving the major label to venture out on their own.

But will LL’s venturing be into a realm outside of music. His final album for Def Jam, Exit 13, has only sold 80,000 copies since it was released in August, and it doesn’t seem he’s particularly interested in touring revenue since he dropped off Janet’s tour because of undisclosed scheduling conflicts.

Is he shifting his focus to fashion? We’ll let you know when we find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.