LL Cool J And T.I. Rapped Songs From 'The Music Man' At The Tony Awards And The Audience Went Wild

Caroline Moss

Hugh Jackman hosted the Tony Awards last night, and entertained audiences from start to finish.

In the middle, he started talking about how, in middle school, he was in The Music Man, and how he remembers every word to the opening number, “Rock Island.”

Note: Former theatre kids at home wanted you to know that they also know the words to “Rock Island.”

Screen Shot 2014 06 09 at 9.57.12 AMTwitter
Screen Shot 2014 06 09 at 9.56.47 AMTwitter

He began to sing it solo (though the actual number involves about eight men) for a whooping, cheering audience.

Hugh 1YouTube

“If you think about it, this might be the first rap song, written in 1957,” Jackman says.

Hugh 2YouTube

Then, Jackman announces CBS awards show favourite LL Cool J and rapper T.I. (really?) would be joining him on stage to sing “Rock Island.”

Hugh 3YouTube

The audience, full of theatre people, loved it.

AudienceYouTube

The audience at home, full of theatre people, were warming up to it.

TweetsTwitter

You could tell T.I. just learned the song recently. He was a beat early on his lyric “the piper pays him” every time. You wouldn’t have noticed if you didn’t know the song, but Jackman, also singing, came in on the right beat, and so each delivery of the line sounded like an echo. But it was funny.

Hugh 5YouTube

And, really, the audience was into it.

Hugh 6YouTube

Watch the whole thing here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.