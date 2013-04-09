LL Cool J And Brad Paisley's 'Accidental Racist' Is The Strangest Music Collaboration Ever

Some were wondering why LL Cool J was at the Country Music Awards last night since



he’s a hip-hop artist.He teamed up with Brad Paisley for a collaboration called “Accidental Racist” about the relations between southerners and African Americans.

The ballad contains comparisons between du-rags and Confederate flags, the Ku Klux Klan, and shout outs to Robert E. Lee and Abraham Lincoln.

The song will be featured on Paisley’s album “Wheelhouse” out tomorrow.

Here are some of the lyrics:

“I try to put myself in your shoes and that’s a good place to begin

But it ain’t like I can walk a mile in someone else’s skin.”

“Dear Mr. White Man, I wish you understood

What the world is really like when you’re livin’ in the hood.”

“Feel like a new fangled Django, dodgin’ invisible white hoods.”

“If you don’t judge my du-rag

I won’t judge your red flag.”

“If you don’t judge my gold chains

I’ll forget the iron chains.”

“RIP Robert E. Lee but I’ve gotta thank Abraham Lincoln for freeing me, know what I mean.”

Here are the complete lyrics.

Listen to the song below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.