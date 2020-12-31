Lizzo wore the cosy oversized hoodie that TikTok is obsessed with, and the wearable blanket is on sale now

Lizzo/TikTok/Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Lizzo lounged in the wearable blanket hoodie that’s been all over TikTok in some of her videos this week.

Lizzo posted several TikToks while wearing an oversized, wearable-blanket hoodie earlier this week.

The fleece hoodie, called The Comfy, is usually available on Amazon for $US44.99 but is currently on sale for $US39.99.

The Comfy is particularly popular on TikTok, where its hashtag has 5.5 million views at the time of writing.

The product was popularised after appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2017.

The founders, two brothers, walked away from the “Shark Tank” appearance with a $US50,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran in exchange for 30% equity in the company.

Lizzo seems to be on board with one of TikTok’s most comfortable fashion trends â€” a giant, oversized fleece hoodie.

This week, Lizzo posted two videos of herself wearing the popular The Comfy sweatshirt, which is essentially a wearable blanket with a hood and a pocket.

In one clip, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter laid down on her bed with her stuffed animals while wearing the hoodie, and in another she wore it while dancing along to a self-affirming video.

TikTokers and YouTubers have been loving The Comfy for a while now

On TikTok, the hashtag for “The Comfy” has 5.5 million views at the time of writing. Some of the videos tagged with the name of the trendy hoodie are of people at department stores reaching for it, shoppers impulsively buying it online, and buyers dancing in their living rooms while wearing it.

A quick YouTube search yields many more videos of people excitedly unboxing and reviewing their Comfy hoodies.

The Comfy is currently available on the company website or on Amazon. There are a few different versions â€” the original and two that come with a zipper. All versions feature the trademark hoodie and pocket. Lizzo appears to be wearing the original version, without the zipper, in the colour pink in her videos.

The original, on the company website, costs $US39.99, while the ones with the zipper are $US49.99.

On Amazon, the original usually retails for $US44.99 but is now available for $US39.99.

The company also offers a smaller kids’ size available for $US29.99.

The Comfy became popular after appearing on ‘Shark Tank’

In 2017, The Comfy made an appearance on the popular American reality show “Shark Tank” where budding entrepreneurs pitch their products and business ideas to a panel of ultra-wealthy business people, and potential future investors, like Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran, among others.

Brian and Michael Speciale, the two Phoenix-based brothers who founded the company, pitched the product to the panel and scored a $US50,000 investment from Corcoran in exchange for 30% equity in their company.

Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images Barbara Corcoran, a ‘Shark Tank’ investor, is a part-owner in the company that makes The Comfy.

A year later, the “Sharks” reacted to footage of the pitch session for a Vanity Fair video.

“No inventory, they didn’t know their numbers but they had the courage to sit there and pitch as though they had gold,” Corcoran said of The Comfy founders’ pitch. “I said, ‘I’m not sure I get the product,’ but I went for it.”

“It’s a fabulous product. Never would have happened if they had waited till everything was in order and came on ‘Shark Tank.’ No, they came in with just a prototype, that’s it,” she added.

Insider style reporter Amanda Krause tried out a dupe of The Comfy earlier this year and loved it

Dubbed a “Huggle,” the dupe blanket-sweatshirt hybrid looks very similar to The Comfy and is about $US10 cheaper that The Comfy’s usual retail price on Amazon. It has the same hood and oversized pocket as The Comfy but appears to be a little snugger overall.

Krause wrote that she loves The Huggle so much, she bought a second one to wear when the first one is being washed.

Amanda Krause/Insider Insider reporter Amanda Krause in her Huggle, a cheaper Comfy dupe.

“In my opinion, the best thing about Huggles is that you’re able to stay warm wherever you go while wearing one,” Krause said. “If you get comfortable on your couch while wrapped in a Huggle, you can get up for a snack and still stay cosy.”

