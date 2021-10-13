Lizzo wore a completely see-through gown covered in sparkles for one of her most daring looks to date

Lizzo wore a see-through dress to Cardi B’s birthday party. MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

Lizzo attended Cardi B’s birthday party on Tuesday.

She wore a long-sleeved dress that was entirely see-through to the event.

The daring gown was covered in head-to-toe sparkles.

Lizzo leaned into the see-through fashion trend with her latest dazzling look.

The 33-year-old “Juice” singer attended Cardi B’s 29th birthday party on Tuesday, following the duo’s collaboration on Lizzo’s single “Rumors” in August.

The LA River Studios party had a dancehall theme according to Page Six, and a myriad of stars came dressed to impress at the event, including Lizzo, who is known for her daring style.

She made a splash at Cardi B’s party in an entirely sheer, purple dress from the Matthew Reisman Collection.

The dress was entirely see-through. JOCE / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/ Getty Images

The long-sleeved gown, which is called the MRC “New Moon” Crystal Dress, was made of a see-through, fishnet-like material that exposed Lizzo’s skin. Two lines on the front and back of the gown added some structure to the form-fitting garment.

Sparkles were embroidered into the material, glittering as the star moved.

Lizzo appeared to wear nothing but nipple pasties and a thong beneath the dress.

Lizzo’s thong was exposed beneath the dress. MEGA / Contributor / Getty Images

Lizzo paired the dress with a dramatic ponytail and a butterfly headpiece.

Jason Rembert styled the star’s daring look, while Ernesto Casillas did her makeup and Shelby Swain styled her long ponytail. Britney TOKYO was Lizzo’s manicurist for the night.

When she was photographed, Lizzo was not wearing shoes, but in an Instagram post from the event, she included a photo of a pair of Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of silver sneakers she wore throughout the night.

Lizzo is just one of many stars to experiment with naked and see-through looks in recent years.