Lizzo stunned on the red carpet in a shiny minidress and a bedazzled handbag with her name on it

- Lizzo attended Spotify’s best new artist party in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.
- She arrived wearing a high-neck, long-sleeved dress made from a shiny material and feathered fringe.
- The singer also carried a jewel-encrusted handbag that had her name on it.
- Speaking to Insider, Lizzo’s stylist Marko Monroe said both pieces were bespoke for the rapper.
Lizzo has a knack for wearing standout red carpet looks.
The singer attended Spotify’s best new artist party in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, and walked the red carpet in a stunning black minidress. The garment had a high neckline, long sleeves, and feathered fringe around the skirt and each wrist.
Her dress was also made from a shiny fabric that contrasted the feather details perfectly.
Lizzo also made a statement with her sparkling clutch, which was embellished with her name written in jewels. She shared a close-up photo of the accessory on Instagram.
That same day, Lizzo attended the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party in an eye-catching leotard. The garment was covered in sparkles, and also looked a lot like a suit jacket. To complete the look, she wore nude fishnet tights and bright-white sneakers.
Speaking to Insider, Lizzo’s stylist Marko Monroe said both pieces were bespoke for the rapper.
“The tux hybrid was one that I had designed myself,” Monroe said. “The black long-sleeve with feather trim started out as a baby doll dress, but I had it altered to give shape under her bust.”
Lizzo is no stranger to wild red-carpet fashion. At the 2019 American Music Awards, for example, she carried a tiny purse that was so small it fit in the palm of her hand.
The bag, designed by Valentino, is one of only three in the world.
