Lizzo has a message for haters of her sparkling, see-through dress: ‘Kiss my fat Black ass’

Lizzo clapped back at haters of her sparkly and totally-sheer purple gown on an Instagram Live.

She pulled down her pants and smacked her bare butt on the video, saying “kiss my fat Black ass,” according to Page Six.

The pop star wore the stunning look to Cardi B’s 29th birthday party last week.

Lizzo clapped back at haters of her daring see-through dress.

The star had donned a sparkly and totally-sheer purple gown to Cardi B’s 29th birthday party last week.

Underneath, she only wore a thong and pasties.

In an Instagram Live, Lizzo took the opportunity to address haters of her stunning look.

“It’s very funny to me that people are upset that I’m wearing a see-through outfit or that I’m twerking in a see-through outfit,” she said on the Live, according to Page Six.

“[They’re saying], ‘This is disgusting… Don’t you have bills to pay? Don’t you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don’t you have a life to live? Don’t you want to fall in love and make friends?’ Don’t you got shit to do?”

To make her point, she pulled down her pants and smacked her bare butt.

“Kiss my ass. Kiss my fat Black ass, bitch,” she said.

