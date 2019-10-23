No big deal: Macaulay Culkin danced onstage with his 'friend' Lizzo at one of her concerts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesMacaulay Culkin is apparently good friends with Lizzo.
- “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin attended a Lizzo concert on Monday night, and video from the set shows the actor dancing alongside the “Truth Hurts” singer onstage.
- Lizzo led a raucous call-and-response with Culkin during the “Like a Girl/Gigolo Game” portion of her set, and the audience went wild.
- Culkin not only participated in the song, but even showed off his dance moves (similar to those of Lizzo and her background dancers) while onstage.
- The actor subsequently shared video of his time onstage to Twitter, with the caption, “Went to see my friend Lizzo tonight…”
- Fans on Twitter had similar reactions to audience members, and praised both Lizzo and Culkin’s performances.
- Culkin and Lizzo have apparently been friends for a while. The actor made a cameo in the 2014 video for Lizzo’s song “Faded,” and frequently mentions her on Twitter.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Went to see my friend @lizzo tonight… pic.twitter.com/QaExICLsx6
— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 22, 2019
- Read more:
- Lizzo posted a spicy tweet in support of impeaching Trump, and later gave a live demonstration of her message at a concert
- Macaulay Culkin is working on legally changing his name to ‘Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin’ after fans voted in a public poll
- Google released a ‘Home Alone’ holiday ad featuring 38-year-old Macaulay Culkin and it’s everything a ’90s child could ask for
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.