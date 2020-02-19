Lizzo looked like a literal snack in a dress inspired by a Hershey's chocolate bar on the red carpet

Joe Maher/Stringer/Getty Images Lizzo’s chocolate-inspired clutch looked good enough to eat.

Lizzo attended the 2020 BRIT Awards at The O2 arena in London, England, on Tuesday.

She posed on the red carpet wearing a chocolate bar-inspired ensemble designed by Moschino.

She also carried a jewel-encrusted clutch that looked like a chocolate bar.

Lizzo arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards wearing a chocolate-inspired ensemble.

She walked the red carpet at the The O2 arena in London, England, on Tuesday, and showed off a brown Moschino dress while posing for photographers. Her gown was strapless with an asymmetrical neckline, and also had a full skirt.

The phrase “Milk Chocolate” was written across the dress above a giant barcode and nutrition label. A $US0.25 price tag was also featured on the dress.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Lizzo’s chocolate-inspired dress was designed by Moschino.

Lizzo shared a video of herself wearing the gown on her Instagram story. As she twirled, Lizzo revealed that her dress had “Moschino’s” written across the bodice, likely a reference to Hershey’s chocolate bars.

Lizzo/Instagram She shared a video of herself twirling in the gown on Instagram.

In addition to her candy-inspired dress, Lizzo also carried a chocolate-themed clutch. The bag was covered in crystals, and had “100%” written across the “wrapper” portion. The number is likely a reference to her hit song “Truth Hurts,” which features the lyric: “turns out I’m 100% that b—-.”

To complete the look, Lizzo wore numerous rings and a sparkly brown manicure.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images Lizzo’s nails matched her chocolate-shaped purse.

Just one day prior to the red-carpet event, Lizzo visited the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge wearing sunglasses that had the phrase “that b—-” written across the lenses.

Representatives for Lizzo and Moschino did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

