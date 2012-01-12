SAD NEWS: Star Reporter Lizzie O'Leary Leaves Bloomberg TV For New Gig

Some very sad news for fans of financial TV!



Bloomberg TV’s Lizzie O’Leary — the network’s star DC-based reporter — has left the network for a new gig, according to a source familiar with the matter, as well as her Bloomberg Terminal profile which lists her as a former reporter.

She left sometime after Christmas.

We’re not yet sure where she’s ending up, though in the meantime we’re happy to keep following her on Twitter, where she has something of a cult following, tweeting under the handle Lizzieohreally.

O’Leary’s standout work included her extensive reporting from the Gulf during the oil spill in the summer of 2010.

