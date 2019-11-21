The 'Lizzie McGuire' sequel show is bringing back Adam Lamberg as Gordo

Kim Renfro
Ali Goldstein/DisneyHilary Duff and Adam Lamberg as Lizzie and Gordo on the coming ‘Lizzie McGuire’ sequel show for Disney Plus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.