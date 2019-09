10 days after 9/11, the Mets resumed games at Shea Stadium. People didn’t know what to expect at the game, and emotions ran high.



During the seventh inning stretch, Liza Minnelli paid tribute to the victims and New York with her most famous song. Liza was escorted on the field by a fireman and a policeman.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.