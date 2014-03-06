An Anchor On Russian Propaganda Network RT Just Quit Live On Air

Russia Today anchor and correspondent Liz Wahl announced her resignation live on air Wednesday, saying she couldn’t “be part of a network that whitewashes the actions” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wahl began her remarks by referencing comments another personality on the government-funded TV network made criticising Russia’s invasion of the Ukranian region of Crimea.

“Last night RT made headlines when one of our anchors went on the record and said Russian intervention in Crimea is wrong and indeed, as a reporter on this network, I face many ethical and moral challenges,” Wahl said.

Wahl noted her grandparents were Hungarian refugees who fled Soviet oppression, and that she could no longer work for the station. She also cited her “partner” who works as a “physician at a military base.”

“That is why, personally, I cannot be part of a network funded by the Russian government that whitewashes the actions of Putin.

“I’m proud to be an American and believe in disseminating the truth and that is why, after this newscast, I’m resigning.”

This story is developing.

