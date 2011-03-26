Guess Which Billionaire Is About To Make A Nice Profit Off Liz Taylor's Death?

Steve Cohen is probably about to make a very handsome profit off the death of Liz Taylor.



The SAC Capital manager has decided to sell his famous Andy Warhol portrait of the late screen siren, Liz #5, the Wall Street Journal reports.

While it seems he’s doing it in the almost immediate wake of her death, it’s apparently just a bizarre coincidence. He decided to dispose of the piece a few weeks before she died.

But we assume the value of the piece will increase at least marginally since she passed away.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the piece of art will be on the auction block for at least $20 million on May 12 in New York.

The silkscreen was produced by Warhol in 1963; it was part of his “signature 1960s series of pop-culture icons like Marilyn Monroe and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy.”

The SAC chief purchased it for an unknown amount in 2007.

Don’t miss Wall Street’s Most Serious Art Collectors >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.