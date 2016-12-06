Journalists pummel NY Times public editor for calling some tweets from newspaper's politics reporters 'outrageous'

Oliver Darcy

Journalists from all corners of the internet turned to Twitter on Monday evening to slam New York Times public editor Liz Spayd for calling certain tweets authored by Times journalists during the campaign “outrageous,” with some even calling for her to submit her resignation.

“I do think that when people go over the line like that, and I think some of those are over the line, that there ought to be some kind of consequence for that,” Spayd told Fox News on Friday, in reference to tweets published by Times journalists that were critical of President-elect Donald Trump.

The comments inflamed other reporters, who skewered her for appearing on Fox News to criticise the Times’ reporters.

Here’s a round-up:

