Journalists pummel NY Times public editor for calling some tweets from newspaper's politics reporters 'outrageous'

Journalists from all corners of the internet turned to Twitter on Monday evening to slam New York Times public editor Liz Spayd for calling certain tweets authored by Times journalists during the campaign “outrageous,” with some even calling for her to submit her resignation.

“I do think that when people go over the line like that, and I think some of those are over the line, that there ought to be some kind of consequence for that,” Spayd told Fox News on Friday, in reference to tweets published by Times journalists that were critical of President-elect Donald Trump.

The comments inflamed other reporters, who skewered her for appearing on Fox News to criticise the Times’ reporters.

Here’s a round-up:

The New York Times really really embarrassed itself by hiring Liz Spayd as public editor https://t.co/bNvGEFgpwb

— Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 5, 2016

This editor appears to be from 1987 or earlier. Sorry – get in the game or get out #resign https://t.co/sZyp82xmyI

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 5, 2016

boy, liz spayd seems like the worst possible public editor for the trump era https://t.co/bQwhWOkl0Z

— Max Read (@max_read) December 5, 2016

who do you angrily email when the public editor is bad pic.twitter.com/RsRvqxTeLv

— Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) December 5, 2016

very short-sighted. our politics reporters use twitter effectively, especially when i cant keep up with all articleshttps://t.co/BkNXbSSBCO

— ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) December 5, 2016

none of these tweets are outrageous https://t.co/4mLWtFPhvW

— Eric Geller (@ericgeller) December 5, 2016

the new york times’ public editor, @spaydl, is groveling over reporters’ mild tweets to Tucker Carlson, the guy whose site does this pic.twitter.com/NNP2gHdEWF

— chris hooks (@cd_hooks) December 5, 2016

The only thing I think NYT people should be punished for tweeting is if Liz Spayd tweets this https://t.co/a7aucJVDbF

— Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) December 5, 2016

Kicking her own reporters’ asses while giving Trump free passes. @spaydl has got to go. https://t.co/0fOMgDDDgt

— Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) December 5, 2016

