Author And Screenwriter Nora Ephron Dead At 71

UPDATED

Family members have confirmed earlier reports that Nora Ephron died today. She was 71.

Ephron is famous for writing screenplays such as “Silkwood,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” and more recently “Julie and Julia.”

Her son, Jacob Bernstein, told the New York Times she died from pneumonia which was triggered by leukemia.

Ephron was married three times. Her second marriage was to journalist Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame, with whom she has two sons.

The couple’s divorce inspired Ephron’s popular 1983 novel “Heartburn,” which was later turned into a film of the same name starring Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

Ephron has been married to her current husband, screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi, since 1987.

Earlier, columnist Liz Smith published a remembrance of her friend, writer and filmmaker Ephron, who has reportedly passed away.

The piece was posted on Smith’s WowOWow The Women on the Web site and ended with, “I won’t say, ‘Rest in peace, Nora’ – I will just ask ‘What the hell will we do without you?’ Maybe. I hope. Nora will answer. Nora, we ARE all basket cases. There was no one like you.'”

But Ephron’s reps told the New York Observer “no comment” on her current health status, while her publisher Knopf tells the New York Times that Ephron is still alive.

And moments ago, The Daily Beast/Newsweek West Coast Editor Kate Aurthur tweeted:

