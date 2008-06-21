Liz Phair Rips Record Label Heads--$3 Million a Year For THIS?

Thank God Liz Phair’s no longer with Capital Records, because if she were, she’d never be able to open her mouth:



Emusic: God it’s amazing who the fuck they hire to be presidents of major labels. I’ll never understand. I’ve met so many shitty presidents of record labels. How these arseholes get promoted to the level that they reach…

If I had fucking three million dollars a year to spend on someone, I think I’d fucking pick someone a lot better than that. Someone that had some leadership, or maybe some wisdom? I mean, God, what happened to leaders? Where did they go? What is with the dysfunction in seats of power? How do they get there

