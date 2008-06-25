One More Holdout Gives Up: Liz Phair’s "Exile In Guyville" Comes Home To iTunes (AAPL)

Exile in Guyville is one of those legendary albums that most people don’t own — Liz Phair’s 1993 debut sold about 200,000 copies, which wasn’t much to brag about in the pre-Napster era. Now more people can get the chance to buy it: It is finally showing up on iTunes (AAPL) in a remastered, 15th-anniversary reissue, complete with three bonus B-sides.



So why wasn’t this landmark album available on iTunes before?. Frankly, we’re not entirely sure. But it seems like the disc got lost in the shuffle as its owners kept changing. Originally released by indie label Matador, Exile was briefly distributed by Capitol Record once that label swallowed Matador. Then Capitol spit Matador back out in 1999, and at some point after that, the rights deferred to Phair. No idea why she didn’t put the album up herself, but perhaps she was waiting until she signed with indie ATO Records last year.

Don’t pay anything to listen up? Here’s a free track:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.