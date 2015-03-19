Scott Walker aide fires off epic 40-tweet tweetstorm after resigning following just one day on the job

An aide to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) likely presidential campaign resigned late Tuesday night just a day after her hire was announced. 

Liz Mair, who was a digital strategist for Walker, came under a storm of criticism for her advocacy for some relatively liberal policy positions and colourful tweets that critics claimed were insulting to Iowans. 

“In other news, I see Iowa is once again embarrassing itself, and the GOP, this morning. Thanks, guys,” Mair wrote about a January event hosted by conservative Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), according to the Associated Press. “The sooner we remove Iowa’s front-running status, the better off American politics and policy will be.”

Some conservatives were not pleased with her hire. The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, Jeff Kaufmann, called on Walker to dismiss Mair and the right-leaning site Breitbart News ran a sharply critical story about her support for immigration “amnesty.”

“Walker made another massive misstep on Monday, hiring Liz Mair,” the Breitbart story read. “Mair’s support for amnesty for illegal aliens … is sure to dog Walker in Iowa, South Carolina, and other early presidential states.” 

After she left Walker’s campaign, Mair fired off about 40 tweets that clarified her positions on issues like ethanol subsidies and reiterated her criticism of King. She insisted she is actually a big fan of Iowa but has questions about its status as the first state to weigh in on the presidential process. Mair also praised Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad (R) and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) using still more colourful language. 

“I don’t know everything about Branstad’s record, but my general impression is that he’s stayed true to himself and his beliefs while running. That takes some balls. And yes, this means I’ve just been tweeting about Terry Branstad’s balls. There, something new to be offended about!” she wrote. “I also think given the lack of prevalence of mustaches among candidates and elected officials, Branstad deserves some credit for keeping his.”

View her full tweetstorm below:

