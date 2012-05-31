These Funny Graphs Show Exactly How To Prepare For Your Next Interview

Photo: Liz Fosslien

College grads across America are gearing up to enter the job market, and the competition is fierce. We came across these excellent graphs by Liz Fosslien, an associate analyst with Leo Burnett, which offer some honest (and humorous) advice for any job seeker.



Liz gave us permission to publish the charts from her blog, Fosslien.com, and told us that:

“I use my blog to post various data visualizations I put together in my free time. I make all the charts and write the commentary myself. I used to be in consulting, now in advertising (so my career path sort of inspired the intersection of data and ‘art’).

“This post in particular was the result of a friend’s sibling (recent grad) asking me for interview tips. They weren’t sure what industry they were targeting yet, so this was the best summation of general advice and lessons I’ve learned from my own experiences.”

