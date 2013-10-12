23 Gorgeous Photos Taken By Someone Who Gets Paid To Use Instagram All Day

Caroline Moss
Liz Eswein NYC InstagramLiz Eswein/@NewYorkCityLiz Eswein Owns @NewYorkCity on Instagram

This is Liz Eswein.

You probably don’t know her, but you might follow her on Instagram.

She owns the handle @NewYorkCity, and she gets paid to Instagram the same things you take photos of every day. Food, people, and places.

Eswein took the name @NewYorkCity a few years ago because she wasn’t sure she wanted to put her full name as her handle, and Manhattan’s namesake was available.

When she started taking regular photos around the Big Apple (she’s a New York native and graduated from NYU in 2011), people started following her account.

Now she has almost one million followers on the social photography platform and is currently one of the most followed, non-celebrity Instagrammers.

Since then, Eswein and two other Instagrammers in New York, Brian DiFeo and Anthony Danielle started Mobile Media Lab, a company that brands can hire to help them create Instagram campaigns.

And Liz is at the center of it all.

If there’s a big event going on in Manhattan, Eswein is there.

She goes to Fashion Week. She was backstage at 12-12-12, the benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Sandy. She took a helicopter ride around Manhattan on behalf of Dos Equis. And work isn’t just in New York City anymore. She just got back from Africa and London, and next week she’ll be off to Singapore. Kate Spade, Coach, Burberry, and Estee Lauder are just some of the big name brands that hire Mobile Media Lab.

Hard to believe, right? Well, there’s a popular saying: “pics or it didn’t happen”.

Good thing Eswein has all of the pics she needs.

Taken while strolling through Central Park after a snow storm last year.

Skyline of Manhattan as seen from a helicopter ride.

Nike had Liz Instagram photos for its NikeFuel campaign launch.

The sun sets over Manhattan in this photo Liz took from a boat ride around the city.

'Honda hooked me up with their new car - a Crosstour - and had me road trip to Nashville. This was taken somewhere in Kentucky.'

'This was also taken on the Honda trip. There was a random snowstorm in Pennsylvania and it set one of the loveliest scenes ever.'

The Tourism Board of Namibia, Africa, flew Liz over to Instagram the sights.

After Hurricane Sandy left half of Manhattan without power, Liz and her friends went down to volunteer getting food to people in need. She snapped this photo from a basketball court in the Lower East Side.

Liz photographed Mick Jagger from the stage of the 12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Victims last December.

A perfect Fall day in the West Village.

Getting to attend New York Fashion Week is one of Liz's personal favourite perks. This shot is from Fall 2012 and one of Liz's favourites.

From Fashion Week, Spring 2013.

From a Kate Spade Instagram campaign.

She even gets a front row seat at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting.

Little pretty things throughout the city are some of Liz's favourite snaps to take.

Coach throws an annual Coach Carnival in NYC. This year, Liz Instagrammed it for them.

Spring blossoms on the Upper West Side.

Captain Dave of Delta Airlines.

Getting up close and personal with Fun. on behalf of Delta.

Great view.

'Love in the big city,' Liz captioned this photo.

Last week, Liz stood on stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park and photographed Stevie Wonder.

Liz said she pinches herself every day. 'I love this city,' she explains. 'And the fact that I make a living photographing it...it's amazing.'

