23 Gorgeous Photos Taken By Someone Who Gets Paid To Use Instagram All Day

Liz Eswein/@NewYorkCity Liz Eswein Owns @NewYorkCity on Instagram

This is Liz Eswein.

You probably don’t know her, but you might follow her on Instagram.

She owns the handle @NewYorkCity, and she gets paid to Instagram the same things you take photos of every day. Food, people, and places.

Eswein took the name @NewYorkCity a few years ago because she wasn’t sure she wanted to put her full name as her handle, and Manhattan’s namesake was available.

When she started taking regular photos around the Big Apple (she’s a New York native and graduated from NYU in 2011), people started following her account.

Now she has almost one million followers on the social photography platform and is currently one of the most followed, non-celebrity Instagrammers.

Since then, Eswein and two other Instagrammers in New York, Brian DiFeo and Anthony Danielle started Mobile Media Lab, a company that brands can hire to help them create Instagram campaigns.

And Liz is at the center of it all.

If there’s a big event going on in Manhattan, Eswein is there.

She goes to Fashion Week. She was backstage at 12-12-12, the benefit concert for victims of Hurricane Sandy. She took a helicopter ride around Manhattan on behalf of Dos Equis. And work isn’t just in New York City anymore. She just got back from Africa and London, and next week she’ll be off to Singapore. Kate Spade, Coach, Burberry, and Estee Lauder are just some of the big name brands that hire Mobile Media Lab.

Hard to believe, right? Well, there’s a popular saying: “pics or it didn’t happen”.

Good thing Eswein has all of the pics she needs.

