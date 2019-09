Liz Claman "I've Got A Brain Crush" On David Rosenberg (CLIP)

David Rosenberg appeared on Fox Business today to sing his song. At the end of his appearance, Liz Claman let us know she’s got a brain crush on him. Backhanded compliment?





Here’s the transcript:

THE NEXT GUEST SAYS WE MAY BE THROUGH THE WORST PART OF THE RECESSION BUT NOT THROUGH IT YET. JOINING US NOW FROM TORONTO

FOR A FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE IS DAVID ROSENBERG, CHIEF ECONOMIST AND STRATEGIST GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOCIATES INC. WHICH HAS $3.9 BILLION OF ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT. I’M SO GLAD YOU’RE HERE ON DAY WE HAVE SO MUCH NEWS. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

ROSENBERG >> GREAT TO BE HERE. THANK YOU FOR THE INVITE.

Liz: ANYTIME. YOU SEE THE MARKETS TODAY, SKYROCKETING TRIPLE DIGITS BUT THE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE NUMBER AND YOU’RE THE PERFECT PERSON TO TALK ABOUT WITH THIS, BECAUSE YOU’VE BEEN WORRIED ABOUT THE HOUSEHOLD DEBT THAT HAS IMPLODED OVER THE PAST YEAR-AND-A-HALF, I SUPPOSE.

ROSENBERG >> WELL, THAT’S EXACTLY RIGHT. I THINK THE HOUSEHOLD SECTOR IS MOVING VERY RAPIDLY TOWARD TWEAKING THE BALANCE SHEET AND GETTING THE ONEROUS DEBT LEVEL DOWN TO MORE MANAGEABLE LEVELS. WE HAVE TO — WITH ALL DEFERENCE TO ONE MONTHLY DATA POINT. THE REALITY ON THE GROUND IS THAT THE HOUSEHOLD SECTOR IN THE U.S. HAS LOST $20 TRILLION NET WORTH SINCE THIRD QUARTER OF 2007. SO THE LEVEL OF NET WORTH THAT CAN BE APPLIED AGAINST THE AMOUNT OF DEBT THAT’S ON THE HOUSEHOLD BALANCE SHEET, THAT AMOUNT OF DEBT HAS TO COME WAY DOWN, PROBABLY AS MUCH AS $7 OR $8 TRILLION. SO THIS PROCESS TOWARD DELEVERAGING THE HOUSEHOLD BALANCE SHEET IS REALLY STILL IN THE INFANCY STAGES. THIS IS A TREND THAT WILL LAST SEVERAL YEARS.

LIZ: ARE YOU PERPLEXED BY THE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE NUMBER? I KNOW I WAS.

ROSENBERG >> WELL, LOOK, TALK ABOUT HITTING THE BALL OUT OF THE PARK. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK, AT THE CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDEX,

RIGHT, THERE ARE TWO COMPONENTS. THE PRESENT SITUATION, WHICH IS THE REAL FACTS ON THE GROUND. WHAT IS REALLY IN FRONT OF YOUR EYES.

Liz: THEN THE EXPECTATIONS.

ROSENBERG >> THEN THERE IS THE EXPECTATIONS. THAT THING CAN BOUNCE AROUND LIKE A YO-YO. SO A LOT OF THAT, I THINK IS BASED ON HOPE, MAYBE IT’S BASED ON THE FACT THAT WE HAD THIS TREMENDOUS EQUITY RALLY OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF MONTHS. THE FACTS ON THE GROUND ARE STILL IN RECESSION TERRITORY. I WOULD SAY THAT, YOU KNOW, IT’S SURVEY. I NEVER FOUND THERE WAS THAT HIGH A CORRELATION BETWEEN THE CONFIDENCE SURVEY AND WHAT PEOPLE DO WITH THEIR POCKETBOOKS. SO I WOULD SAY IT’S A NICE NUMBER. YOU KNOW, YOU HAD A GUEST ON BEFORE WHO SAID YOU HAVE TO DISTINGUISH BETWEEN A TRADE AND WHAT IS A REAL INVESTMENT. AS FAR AS I COULD SEE, A NICE UPDATE TODAY. THE REALITY IS THE STOCK MARKET HAS DONE NOTHING SINCE MAY 8. WE HAVE 200-POINT UPDATE AND DOWN 100 POINTS THE NEXT DAY. TELLING ME HOW VOLATILE THE ENVIRONMENT IS NOW.

Liz: I LOOK AT THIS AND I SAY HAS THE MARKET PRICED OUT THE RECESSION A LITTLE BIT EARLY? SO MANY NEGATIVES ACROSS THE BOARD. I’M A POSITIVE PERSON, BUT I’M A REALIST, SO I LOOK AT ALL THE THINGS AND I SAY THOSE HAVEN’T DISAPPEARED. HOW CAN WE TAKE OFF AND RUN FOR THE ROSES?

ROSENBERG >> I THINK WE HAVE TO TAKE A LOOK AT THIS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE DRAMATIC OVERSOLD CONDITION. WE’VE GOT TO AT THE MARCH LOWS. WE GOT TO 666 ON THE INTRADAY. BACK THEN, WE WERE CONSUMED WITH FEAR. FEAR OF WIDESPREAD BANK NATIONALIZATION. FEAR OF THE DEPRESSION. FEAR OF ARMAGEDDON, IT WAS A FRIGHTFUL PERIOD. I THINK TO SOME EXTENT THE OBAMA ECONOMICS TEAM HAS BEEN ABLE TO SELL THE STRESS TEST AND IT ONLY GOES OUT TWO YEARS. I THINK THEY EFFECTIVELY HAVE TAKEN THE TAIL RISK OF THE FINANCIAL SYSTEM OUT OF THE MARKETPLACE. WE HAD THE BALANCE ON TOP OF THE BOUNCE FROM THE FINANCIALS. WE HAD THE SO-CALLED GREEN CHUTES. AND THE EARLY SIGNS THAT THINGS WERE IF NOT GETTING BETTER, THINGS ARE GETTING LESS BAD. THE MARKET IS GOING TO OVERSHOOT AND UNDERSHOOT IN BOTH DIRECTIONS.

Liz: ALWAYS DOES.

ROSENBERG >> I WOULD SAY RIGHT NOW THE MARKET PROBABLY HAS PRICED OUT THE SYSTEMIC FINANCIAL RISK WHICH PROBABLY, WHICH MAKES SENSE TO ME. I DON’T THINK ANY BIG BANK IS GOING TO FAIL. I THINK IT’S CLOSE NOW TO PRICING OUT THE RECESSION AS YOU HAD SAID AND IT MIGHT BE PREMATURE, BUT LET’S SAY THAT IT’S NOT PREMATURE. WHAT IS GOING TO TAKE THE MARKET HIGHER? WHERE IS THE BUYING POWER GOING TO COME FROM? IT MIGHT BE TRUE THAT WE HAVE THE SO-CALLED DRY POWDER ON THE SIDELINES AND PORTFOLIO MANAGERS ARE IMPATIENT BECAUSE THEY MISSED OUT ON THE RALLY, THOUGH WE’RE FLAT TO WHERE WE WERE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. BUT TO GET A SUSTAINABLE RALLY AND OPERATIVE WORD IS SUSTAINABILITY. NOT THE WHIPPY RALLIES AND SELLOFFS.

LIZ >> SURE.

ROSENBERG >>: THE ONUS IS STILL ON THE BULLS, NOT JUST THE RECESSION ENDING. WHAT SORT OF RECOVERY ARE WE GOING TO SEE?

AND HISTORY SHOWS THAT WHEN YOU COME OFF OF A CREDIT CONTRACTION AND AN ASSETT DEFLATION YOU DON’T GET MUCH RCOVERY AT ALL. I THINK AT BEST THIS IS A SIDEWAYS MOVING MARKET FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR

LIZ: FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR YOUR ARE SAYING IT’S A SIDEWAYS MOVING MAKERT

ROSENBERG: AT BEST

LIZ: AT BEST, THANKS FOR CLARIFICATION. THE RECESSION STARTED WITH HOUSING THEN TO THE CREDIT CRISIS AND THEN THE CONSUMER IMLODE, WHAT’S NEXT? EVERYBODY TALKS ABOUT FOR EXAMPLE COMMERICAL REAL ESTATE AND THAT IT WILL CAUSE A REAL PROBLEM INTO THIS MARKET AS WELL. WHAT’S ON YOUR VISION THERE?

ROSENBERG: THAT’S A BIG PROBLEM FOR THE REGIONAL BANKS, WHICH WE TEND TO FORGET ABOUT, THERE SEEMS TO BE ONE OR TWO REGIONAL BANKS THAT FAIL EVERY WEEK. OUR CONCENTRATION HAVE ALWAYS BEEN ON THESE BIG BANKS THAT ARE TOO BIG TO FAIL. I MEAN WE STILL HAVE CREDIT CARDS, THAT’S AN ISSUE THERE. DIDN’T WE GET A CASE SCHILLER NUMBER TODAY? PEOPLE TEND TO FORGET. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT A CONSUMER SEDIMENT SURVEY AND YET THE REAL FACTS IN THE GROUND, LAST MONTH WE HAD ANOTHER 2% PLUS DECLINE IN HOME PRICES. IN FACT THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT THE DEFLATION IN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE, WHICH YOU CORECTLY SAID IN MY OPINION WAS AT THE HEART OF THE PROBLEMS WE HAVE TODAY, REAL ESTATE PRICES ARE STILL DEFLATING. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? IT MEANS MORE AND MORE PEOPLE ARE BEING PUSHED TO WHAT THEY CALL A NEGATIVE NET EQUITY POSITION IN THEIR HOME WHEN THEY HAVE A BIGGER MORTGAGE, UNDERLYING VALUE OF THE HOUSE. THAT’S WHY. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK, YOU WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS NOW IS IT’S TO LONGER SUB PRIME, IT’S NOW PRIME MORTGAGES WHERE THE DELINQUENCY RATES ARE ARISING TO NEW ALL-TIME HIGHS. I THINK THAT THE WAY YOU SAID IT WAS 100% CORRECT. WE HAVE WORKED OUR WAY THROUGH THE CREDIT CRUNCH.

STILL THINGS AREN’T THE SAME AS THEY WERE, BUT WE WORKED THROUGH THE BIGGER PART OF THE POST LEHMAN COLLAPSE. THE TWO OTHER SHOCKS, THEY’RE STILL WITH US. THE STOCK MARKET FULLY realise IT OR NOT, THE STOCK MARKET PEAKED IN 2007. DIDN’T GIVE MANY PEOPLE A HEADS UP THAT THE RECESSION STARTED TWO MONTHS LATER. WE STILL HAVE THE EMPLOYMENT SHOCK AND THE EMPLOYMENT IS STILL GOING DOWN, BETWEEN 400 AND 500 PER MONTH AND THE HOUSE PRICE SHOCK.

Liz: THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT I WAS ASKING FOR. DAVID THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.

