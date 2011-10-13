Liz Claiborne Sells Namesake Brand to J.C. Penney for $288M

Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews

Liz Claiborne will sell its eponymous label to J.C. Penney in a bid to raise needed capital and avoid liquidity concerns.



Shares are up 30% on the news.

The retailer also shopped its Kensie and Dana Buchman lines to Bluestar and Kohl’s, respectively, bringing cash proceeds to $328 million.

After the sale, the company expects 2011 net debt to total between $270 and $290 million. At the end of the second quarter this year, net debt ran as high as $769 million.

Below are divisional sale specifics from the release:

Liz Claiborne and Monet Brands:

Agrees to sell the domestic and international trademark rights for the Liz Claiborne, Claiborne, Liz, Liz & Co., Concepts by Claiborne, LC, Elisabeth, LizGolf, LizSport, Liz Claiborne New York (LCNY) and Lizwear brands;

Agrees to sell the trademark rights for the US and Puerto Rico for the Monet brand;

Liz Claiborne, Inc. retains international rights for Monet;

LCNY and Lizwear trademarks will be licensed back royalty-free to Liz Claiborne, Inc. until July 2020;

Liz Claiborne, Inc. will be the exclusive supplier of jewelry to J.C. Penney for the Liz Claiborne and Monet brands; and

Total cash proceeds of $288 million include an advance of $20 million in exchange for the Company’s agreement to develop exclusive brands for J.C. Penney.

Dana Buchman and Kensie Brands:

Completed the sale of the Dana Buchman brand to Kohl’s;

Agrees to sell the Kensie, Kensiegirl and Mac & Jac brands to affiliates of Bluestar Alliance;

Aggregate cash proceeds of approximately $40 million for both transactions; and

Liz Claiborne, Inc. will be the exclusive supplier of jewelry to Kohl’s for the Dana Buchman brand for two years.

DKNY® Jeans and DKNY® Activelicence:

Agrees to early termination of the DKNY® Jeans and DKNY® Active licence with Donna Karan International; and

licence will terminate at year end 2011, one year ahead of the scheduled licence maturity.

Other retailers have reported solid sales this year. See the full roundup here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.