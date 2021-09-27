Liz Cheney flips Trump’s insult on him, tweeting: ‘I like Republican presidents who win re-election’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) arrives to the House chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Rep. Liz Cheney fired back at Donald Trump after he mocked her connection to George W. Bush.

Cheney tweeted “I like Republican presidents who win re-election” alongside a photo of Bush.

Bush will host a fundraiser next month for Cheney featuring several prominent Bush-world Republicans.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, fired back at former President Donald Trump after the ex-commander-in-chief released a disparaging meme on Saturday that blended Cheney and former President George W. Bush’s faces.

On Sunday, Cheney wielded one of Trump’s favorite insults against him, tweeting, “I like Republican presidents who win re-election” alongside a photo of Bush, who won reelection against John Kerry in 2004 with Cheney’s father, then-Vice President Dick Cheney, on the ticket.

Last week, Trump sent the meme of Bush and Cheney out to his supporters and featured it at his rally in Georgia on Saturday, apparently responding to the news that Bush will host a fundraiser for Cheney next month.

Trump has repeatedly mocked politicians, including Republicans, for losing elections. Trump was the first US president in almost 90 years to lose re-election and control of both the House and Senate.

Cheney has been at loggerheads with Trump ever since she voted to impeach him for inciting the deadly Capitol riot last January. After Cheney consistently urged her party to move away from Trump and investigate the Capitol riot, the GOP stripped her of her leadership role in May.

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at Cheney and he and his allies are determined to oust her in the Republican primary in 2022. Earlier this month, Trump endorsed one of Cheney’s GOP primary opponents, Harriet Hageman.