Former Vice President's Daughter Liz Cheney To Run For US Senate

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney’s daughter Liz Cheney says she will run against Wyoming’s senior U.S. senator in next year’s Republican primary.



She announced her campaign in a statement Tuesday, and the news was confirmed by her campaign manager, Kara Hearn.

Liz Cheney is 46 and the elder of Dick Cheney’s two daughters.

She has been in the public eye in recent years as a Fox News political commentator. Last year, Cheney and her husband bought a home in the posh northwest Wyoming community of Jackson Hole.

Since then, Cheney has been a frequent speaker at Republican Party events in the state.

She holds a law degree from the University of Chicago and has worked for the State Department and the Agency for International Development.

Enzi announced Tuesday that he will seek a fourth term in office.

